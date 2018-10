Ford Australia has pulled back the sheet on the hotly-anticipated 2019 Ranger, which wades into the ute segment with more technology, sharper looks and more advanced powertrains than before. There's lots to talk about here, but we're going to start with the powertrains. In XLT and Wildtrak grades, the Ranger is now available with a new 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine making 157kW of power and 500Nm of torque, the latter available between 1750 and 2000rpm. …