The first all-electric, mass-produced Audi – the e-tron – has been snapped on the Nurburgring, continuing the long buildup to its full launch later this year. Here's what we know about the e-tron, which officially launches on August 30. In prototype form, it offers more than 500km of range on a full charge, and hits 100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210km/h – all of which is similar to the Jaguar I-Pace, the car's most natural rival ahead of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and BMW iX3. …