A development prototype believed to be the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante has been spied this week, giving us a first look at the upcoming convertible flagship for the British marque. We've already seen one teaser for the DBS Superleggera, announced a month ago ahead of a reveal sometime in June, and we can expect this new model to be an all-out version of the current DB11 – much like how the previous DBS was a more powerful version of the DB9. …