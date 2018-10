It's easy to criticise cyclists from the heated comfort of a car, but life isn't necessarily easy for pedal-powered commuters – especially when drivers don't give them enough room. According to Ford, there are more than 250 million cyclists on the road across Europe, accounting for one in every 12 road accidents. Although some nations have invested heavily in infrastructure to keep two- and four-wheeled commuters separate, that's not the case everywhere, leading to tension on the roads. …