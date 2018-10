Fiat Chrysler has recalled the 2016-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulietta, over concerns drivers could deactivate the passenger-side airbag using the instrument panel. According to the company, the passenger airbag may not deploy if the driver has disabled or switched it off using the menus in the car's instrument panel. The ability to turn the airbag off like this shouldn't exist, Alfa Romeo says, and increases the risk of injury if the car is involved in an accident. …