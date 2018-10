Kia Australia has launched a new version of its top-seller, the Cerato small car. More accurately, it’s launched the sedan version, with the hatchback model not due until year’s end, at best. The new-generation model, to line up against other popular four-door rivals such as the Honda Civic and Mazda 3, plus the related Hyundai Elantra, looks to be a big step forward over the car it replaces. …