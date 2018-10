Volvo Cars has joined a growing list of manufacturers pushing away from motor shows, instead focusing on more closely-tailored events showcasing its new products. The first casualty is the 2019 Geneva motor show, with no word on whether it'll appear at the 2018 Paris motor show this October. Unlike many manufacturers, who like to launch their vehicles at motor shows, Volvo used 2017 Milan Fashion Week to unveil the XC40, and revealed the V60 in a Stockholm driveway. …