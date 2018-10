Volvo Cars has teased the all-new S60, which will be revealed next week as part of inauguration proceedings for the company's new US factory. In a new video posted to the company's Facebook page, the brief teaser shows a quick top-down shot, then reveals the new S60's face – complete with a Polestar Engineered badge on the grille. The looks are no surprise, because it has a face to match the wagon-bodied V60 and bears a strong resemblance to the related XC60 SUV. …