Toyota has used the 24 Hours of Le Mans to announce the GR Super Sports Concept, initially revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon in January, will be put into production – well, sort of. The car will form the base of a racer, set to compete in the just-announced 'hypercar' class of the FIA World Endurance Championship when new regulations take force in 2020. Beyond that, details about the stunning racer for the road are hard to come by. …