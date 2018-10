Renault has teased a new compact SUV on social media this morning, ahead of a full reveal at the Moscow motor show in August. The front-on shot doesn't reveal much about the car, beside the fact it'll have a face inspired by the Megane, and that Renault wants it to be a 'real breakthrough' in the Russian market. It'll actually be built in Moscow, around the M0 platform underpinning the Dacia Duster and Renault Captur at the moment. …