Kia Australia is celebrating 500,000 sales Down Under, three decades after the first Kia-badged cars landed here under a private import deal. In 1988, just 60 people bought a 'Kia' – a jeep model developed off the Korean Army's car and sold there as the Asia Rocsta. In its first run here, privately imported, today's Kia Australia insists it wore a Kia badge. A tenuous link to the Kia of today, certainly, grabbing at some history where it can get it. And then there's Asia Motors... …