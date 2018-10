Bentley has unveiled the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with design cues borrowed from the 1930 Bentley 8.0 litre. Just 100 will be built, making it properly exclusive. The 8.0 Litre was the last vehicle designed by founder Walter Owen Bentley (W. O. Bentley) before his car company entered receivership, and was bought by rival Rolls-Royce. …