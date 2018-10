Those who missed out on the opportunity to buy a second-generation Ford GT could be in luck, according to a new report out of the US. Motor Authority says it "has learned" the Blue Oval will reopen applications to purchase its supercar in the fourth quarter of 2018, hinting at an expanded production run and a possible new special edition. According to the report, those who applied last time around can do so again and update their previous applications, while new applicants can start fresh. …