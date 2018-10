The new Ariel Atom, complete with an engine from the Honda Civic Type R, has narrowly pipped the BAC Mono for British track-car supremacy in our latest poll. Although it looks similar to the Atom we've come to know and love, the Type R-powered car pictured here really is all new. It shares just the clutch, brake pedal and fuel filler cap with the model it replaces, with Simon Saunders, Ariel managing director, describing it as the "biggest change to the car" since it was released in 1999. …