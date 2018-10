The Infiniti QX50 is still a while off for Australia – it's been delayed until mid-2019 at this stage – but the company has given some insight into how it came up with its cabin design. According to Nissan's luxury arm, designers were inspired by the "look and feel of luxury resort hotels", right down to the warmer colour tones, wood-inspired chocolate brown accents, and off-white surfaces designed to evoke sandy beaches. …