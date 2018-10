These photos of two BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe prototypes seemingly confirm the styling details of a four-door flagship with a sloping roofline, revealed earlier this year in a trademark filing. It also follows the template set out by the M8 Gran Coupe concept, which was unveiled at this year's Geneva motor show. The Gran Coupe is expected to round out the new 8 Series' body style offerings, which also include a coupe and will expand to encompass a yet-to-be-launched convertible. …