BMW has announced a new plant in Hungary, able to produce around 150,000 cars per year, employ around 1000 people, and cost roughly €1 billion ($1.6 billion) to construct. It hasn't been announced when the plant will start operation, or which models it will produce. BMW says it is adding another European factory to its roster because sales on the continent accounted for almost 45 per cent of its volume in 2017. …