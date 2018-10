Tesla has released its second-quarter earnings for 2018, revealing a US$717.5 million ($969 million) loss, but there's a bit to suggest things are looking up in Silicon Valley. That loss is close to double the $336.4 million ($454.4 million) it lost during the first quarter of 2018, although total revenue rose from US$2.79 to US$4.0 billion. Tesla says it built 53,339 cars in the second quarter, of which 18,449 were Model 3s. …