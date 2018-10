Volvo Car UK has added a new engine option for its 90 Series models in the form of the 186kW 'T5' petrol engine. Serving as a new entry point to the petrol-powered large car line-up, the T5 engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo unit with 350Nm of torque, mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the S90 and V90, the T5 powertrain is available in all model grades (including V90 Cross Country) with the exception of the entry-level Momentum and Momentum Pro. …