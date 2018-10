BMW Australia has detailed pricing and specifications for the new M5 Competition, set to start at $229,900 before on-road costs when it arrives in local showrooms in October. As we already knew when it was revealed in May, the M5 Competition gets a more powerful version of the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that resides in the outgoing M5, now making 460kW of power (+19kW) at 6000rpm and 750Nm of torque (@1800-5800rpm). …