BMW has begun the official tease of its next-generation 3 Series, releasing a set of camouflaged pictures of the crucial mid-size sedan taking on the Nurburgring. Although we can't tell too much about the way it'll look, BMW has provided a few tantalising details about the car. For one, it'll maintain its 50/50 weight distribution, and have a centre of gravity around 10mm lower than the current model. It'll also be 55kg lighter on average. …