Bentley has announced the launch of Bentley Financial Services in Australia, which the brand says will make the brand more accessible to some buyers. Bentley Financial Services launches with the availability of two financial service products for buyers of the Bentley Continental GT V8 and Bentley Flying Spur V8. Regional manager of Bentley Asia Pacific, David Jackson, told CarAdvice that this type of product expands the accessibility of the Bentley range to buyers. …