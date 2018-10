The unique Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series will be around for many years to come following a series of just-launched 2017 updates, the model’s global chief engineer Sadayoshi Koyari assured us this week. Koyari said that rumours of the old workhorse’s demise were greatly exaggerated, and admitted he was dismayed that many stories suggested an axing was on the table, in the face of more stringent modern safety and emissions standards. …