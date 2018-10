The facelifted 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 has been snapped again, this time doing high-speed testing around the iconic Nurburgring racetrack. While it doesn’t look very different from its predecessor (as is the Porsche way), trainspotters will notice the revised front and rear bumpers, along with the repositioned air outlet at the rear. The most significant change will be the availability of a manual transmission once again - possibly the six-speed unit from the limited-edition 911 R. …