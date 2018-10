The next-generation 2017 Holden Cruze has been rendered in a speculative image, giving an early indication of what the new sedan will look like when it hits our showrooms next year. First revealed in Chevrolet guise in June last year, the new Cruze sedan will be sold alongside the new European-sourced Astra hatch - replacing the previous-generation Cruze hatch and sedan that were produced in Australia until earlier this month. …