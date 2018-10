With Mopar parts being utilised across the Fiat Chrysler universe, it's worth asking whether we'll see Mopar-branded parts fitted to very Italian Alfa Romeos. After all, we've driven an MX-5-based Abarth 124 Spider recently, and if you look closely at the Abarth 595, for example, you'll see Mopar stamping. Same goes for the car on which it is based, the Fiat 500. Is it likely, then, that Alfa Romeo owners will be able to see Mopar stamping under a microscope? …