The Morgan 3 Wheeler will be withdrawn from the Australian market from November 2017 due to coming changes to the Australian Design Rules (ADR). Late last week, the company's Australian arm put out a call for final orders of the rare three-wheel vehicle. In a statement, Morgan Cars Australia said that "further changes to the Australian Design Rules [mean that] the Morgan 3 Wheeler will no longer be eligible for registration in Australia effective from 1 November 2017". …