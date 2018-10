The stunning Mazda RT24-P race car has been revealed this week at the Los Angeles motor show. Scheduled to make its racing debut at the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, the Mazda RT24-P will compete in the top level of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship under Daytona Prototype international (DPi) rules. Differing from an LMP2-class vehicle - which uses a standard body, V8 engine, and a chassis from one of four suppliers - the RT24-P uses Mazda's own bodywork and powertrain. …