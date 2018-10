The Buick Velite plug-in hybrid (PHEV) concept has been unveiled at the 2016 Guangzhou motor show. Serving as a template for future vehicles under the company's 'Buick Blue' new energy strategy, the Velite concept is a swoopy-styled crossover and previews an upcoming PHEV model from the American brand. Up front the Velite sports a wide grille with Matrix LED headlights, which the company says hints at the styling of Buick's future 'new energy' vehicles. …