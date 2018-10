When you can't find talent at home, you look abroad. It's a common enough strategy, and it's one that has been keeping the lights on at legendary Pininfarina in recent years. While it is perhaps known best for its work with Ferrari, many will quickly sing the praises of Pininfarina's design and production work with the likes of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Fiat, Lancia, BMW, Volvo - not to mention Mitsubishi, Cadillac and Chevrolet, among others. …