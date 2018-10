UPDATE, Nov 26: Another reader has contacted us, noting his friend saw our Facebook post and that he had seen the camo 'thing' being driven in earnest where he rides his dirtbike in the Hunter Valley. Our 'guerrilla marketing' spidey sense is tingling, but the chatter that these images have caused around the CarAdvice office these past few days has been entertaining, so even if we are being played, we're quite enjoying it! …