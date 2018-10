The refreshed 2018 BMW i3 range will bring a new look, more range and a sporty new performance model, according to a new report out of Europe. Britain's Autocar claims the updated electric car will make its debut at next year's Frankfurt motor show in September, headlined by a new 'i3S' electric hot hatch which will become the new flagship. According to the article, the i3S will get an uprated version of the standard i3's 125kW/250Nm synchronous electric motor. …