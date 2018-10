The CEO of German sports car maker Porsche has come out saying the company hopes to sell 20,000 examples of its upcoming Mission E sedan each year when it launches at the end of the decade, according to a new report. Speaking to German newspaper Automobilwoche (translated by Autoblog) Porsche boss Oliver Blume told the publication about the company's ambitious target. "We have the Mission E calculated with a number of items in the order for about 20,000," he said. …