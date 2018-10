In what is shaping up as potential changing of the guard — or perhaps just a blip — the recently launched seven-seat Mazda CX-9 has eclipsed the Toyota Kluger class champ in the large SUV sales race two months in succession. In another punching-above-its-weight performance, the new-generation CX-9 managed a mammoth 921 sales in November according to VFACTS industry data, compared to the Kluger on 886, budget Holden Captiva on 895, and the excellent Kia Sorento on 356. …