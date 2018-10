The new seventh-generation 2017 BMW 5 Series will touch down in Australia in March, the company has confirmed, with four models available from launch. This time around, BMW Australia has gone for a higher-specification line-up, adding more standard kit while bringing price increases with it. The new 2017 range includes the BMW 520d from $93,900, BMW 530i from $108,900, BMW 530d from $119,900 and the BMW 540i from $136,900, all excluding on-road costs and dealer delivery. …