Renault Nissan Alliance chief Carlos Ghosn says the rise of ride-sharing apps and co-ownership schemes for cars will not have an overall negative impact on the number of cars sold, due to the irrational and emotional connection buyers will have with their vehicles. Speaking with media at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas today, Ghosn admitted that the rate of car ownership will likely decline in the coming years, but the actual number of cars sold will not. …