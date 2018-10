Audi has unveiled the PB18 e-tron, which it will present at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Monterey, California. Inspired by the Audi R18 e-tron race car, the PB18 is powered by a trio of electric motors for a peak combined system output of 570kW and 800Nm, motivating a vehicle weighing less than 1550kg. Channelled through an all-electric take on Audi’s quattro system, the PB18 e-tron claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of just over 2.0 seconds. …