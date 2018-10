Citroen has recalled its C4 Picasso MPVs built during late-2014 and early-2015 over concerns the front suspension bolts could break. According to the French manufacturer, the front suspension wishbone bolts may not be to the correct specification. If the condition occurs and the bolts break, this could cause the wheels to tilt and reduce steering control. The recalled units were sold from 1 November 2014 through 31 January 2015. A VIN list for these vehicles can be viewed here. …