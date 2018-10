Asia's luxury marques are looking to challenge the Germans in the premium electric car segment, with Lexus, Genesis, Acura and Infiniti hinting at plans to launch EVs in the near future. In a new report by industry journal Automotive News, executives from each company said they are all weighing electric vehicle offerings in response to a wave of new models coming from brands like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Porsche. …