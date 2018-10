Citroen has issued a recall for its 2011 to 2015 C4 and DS4 hatchbacks over concerns a faulty bonnet support wire could cause it to fly open while driving. The French manufacturer reports the striker wire on the bonnet report may not work as intended due to corrosion. If the condition occur, the bonnet could release without warning and fly open during driving, posing a significant hazard to the driver and other road users. Above: Citroen DS4, Top: Citroen C4 …