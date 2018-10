Volvo has filed several trademark applications for new models in the US and Europe. First picked up by website swedespeed, it appears the Swedish manufacturer is preparing to introduce compact V20 and V30 models in the US, while the European application includes the names P5, P6, P8, P9 and P10. According to the European document, the 'P' nameplates are for electric vehicles, while there are little details as to what the V20 and V30 could be. Above: Volvo S90 T8 plug-in hybrid …