Late last week, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, announced he had withdrawn plans to take the electric car maker private. In a blog post on the company's website, the outspoken boss stated he spent the last few weeks talking to advisors Silver Lake, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as investors large and small. During his discussions with large investors, they told him they had "internal compliance issues that limit how much they can invest in a private company". …