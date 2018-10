Holden Special Vehicles, better known as simply HSV, is a brand synonymous with performance and 'Australianness' - but 2017 is the last time you'll ever see HSV offer a model based on an Australian-built vehicle. Here, at the end of an era, and with this week's big unveil of the heroic GTSR W1, it's only fitting that we travel back through time and take a look at five great moments in HSV history. …