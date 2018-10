Kia Motors Australia was the fastest-growing mainstream brand in the local new car market last year, and this momentum has carried over into 2017. The Korean brand grew 28.9 per cent in January to 4015 units, catapulting it ahead of Subaru (4009, up a strong 18 per cent in its own right), Volkswagen (3995, down 8 per cent as the Golf enters runout) and Honda (3470, up 20 per cent). …