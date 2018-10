Indian car maker Tata has teased the first vehicle from its new sub-brand Tamo, expected to be a mid-engined two-seater sports car concept, which will debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show in March - according to a new report. Autocar India reveals the new model will be unveiled on March 7 at the Geneva event, and will be the first product to be developed under Tata's new passenger vehicles strategy, Tamo, which will act as a testbed for new technologies, business models and partnerships. …