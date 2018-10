As if the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 wasn't tough enough, the US brand has just released a sketch of the race-only 2017 Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R… and it looks good. Set to go racing in the US and around the world later this year, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R is based on the current 477kW/868Nm Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, yet, has been designed and built by Chevrolet – in partnership with Pratt & Miller Engineering – to meet global GT4 racing regulations. …