The updated Volkswagen Golf ‘7.5’ will launch in Australia on July 3, about five months after its European market premiere, and like the new Tiguan before it, will be pushed slightly upmarket. We don't know all the specifics, but German brand’s Australian division says it will axe the current base 92TSI engine option, and instead kick off the range with the 110TSI turbo-petrol powertrain, alongside the familiar 110TDI diesel and high-performance GTI and R derivatives. …