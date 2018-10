Update - More images of the Audi A6 prototype have been snapped. See bottom of article for details The next-generation Audi A6 has been spied in Norway during testing this week, giving us a first glimpse of the new mid-sizer from Ingolstadt. It appears the A6 will take the same design path as the new A4, A5 and recently-spied A8, sporting a wider and flatter look that will no doubt give it a sportier aesthetic. …