Jay Leno has a massive collection of fuel-guzzling supercars, but his taste for power and speed mean he's also keen on the electric hypercars of tomorrow. In the latest instalment of Jay Leno's Garage, the TV personality swaps out of a first-generation Tesla Roadster into the new Model 3 and the wild second-gen Roadster. Guiding him through both models in the company's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, who also gives Leno a sample of the new Roadster's brutal acceleration. …