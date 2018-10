The slick BMW X2 small crossover is a sure thing to come to Australia to rival the Audi Q2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, most likely in the first half of 2018. Previewed last September as a concept car, the X2 will be based on BMW Group’s UKL platform, which currently underpins the Mini Cooper, BMW X1 and the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. It could make its world premiere in production form as soon as this September, in Frankfurt, one year after its concept debut. …